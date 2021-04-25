Madison Bumgarner tosses no-hitter in Atlanta, unofficially

It was a 7-inning game, the second doubleheader. The MLB said it wouldn't count no-hitters in 7-inning games as official no-hitters.

ATLANTA — Madison Bumgarner threw a seven-inning no-hitter, an achievement that won’t count in the Major League Baseball record book but completed a dominant day of Arizona Diamondbacks pitching for a 7-0 win over the Atlanta Braves and a doubleheader sweep.

After Zac Gallen threw a one-hitter to win the opener 5-0, Bumgarner did even better. Bumgarner casually shook hands with catcher Carson Kelly after the final out.

Then the rest of the Diamondbacks joined in with the tall left-hander and the celebration livened up around the mound. Officially, Bumgarner’s gem won’t count in the list of no-hitters.

MLB’s eight-man committee on statistical accuracy decided in 1991 that a no-hitter was a game of nine or more innings that ended with no hits.

After the game, Bumgarner joked that he wanted to thank the shadows at Truist Park in Atlanta for helping and also MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred for creating the seven-inning doubleheader games.

The perfect answer for the perfect day 😂@Dbacks pic.twitter.com/LFRLzOeBwL — Bally Sports Arizona (@BallySportSAZ) April 25, 2021

The D-backs tweeted that the no-hitter will count in their book.

IT COUNTS IN OUR BOOK.



MADISON BUMGARNER HAS THROWN A NO-HIT GAME! pic.twitter.com/nRHNWX0DVV — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 25, 2021

Bumgarner has come a long way quickly since saying the game wasn't very fun for him at the moment, following his rough start to the season. Through three games, he allowed 22 hits and 12 walks in 13 2/3 innings.

Since then, the lefty has thrown for two wins, allowing one run against the Nationals last weekend and then allowing no hits in seven innings against the Braves on Sunday.