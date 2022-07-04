Live updates: Full coverage of Arizona Diamondbacks Opening Day 2022

The Diamondbacks kick off the 2022 MLB season at home against NL West opponent San Diego Padres.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Opening Day has arrived.

Exactly 156 days after game six of last year's World Series, all 30 teams start off on a level playing field and with high hopes.

There's no team more prepared for a fresh set of 162 games than the Arizona Diamondbacks, finishing 52-110, their second-worst finish in franchise history.

The D-backs will get their 2022 campaign started at 6:40 p.m. on Thursday against NL West opponent San Diego Padres.

We'll have live, up-to-the-minute coverage for you throughout the day, with updates on both the game as well as the atmosphere. Scroll below to see what's happening now!

NEED TO KNOW: What you need to know for D-backs 2022 Opening Day

3:19 p.m. - The 12 News/Sports crew is at the stadium ready to give readers up to the minute coverage in downtown Phoenix.

12:09 p.m. - The Diamondbacks announce their Opening Day lineup. Madison Bumgarner gets the start for the third straight season.

9:58 a.m. - The Opening Day roster for the D-backs is finalized.