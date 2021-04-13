'It's not a very fun game for me right now.' Bumgarner continues to struggle, A's beat D-backs 9-5

Bumgarner has allowed 22 hits and 12 walks in 13 2/3 innings this year, his latest struggles since signing an $85 million, five-year contract with Arizona in 2019.

PHOENIX — Three starts into the season so far and Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner is still trying to find it.

The 31-year-old lefty has allowed five or more earned runs in each game he's pitched so far, the latest coming in a 9-5 loss to the Oakland Athletics at home on Monday night.

Matt Chapman homered among his three hits for the A's, Jed Lowrie added two hits and three RBIs.

Bumgarner allowed seven hits, three walks and six earned runs over 4.2 innings on the mound.

Bumgarner has allowed 22 hits and 12 walks in 13 2/3 innings this year, his latest struggles since signing an $85 million, five-year contract with Arizona as a free agent before last season. He was 1-4 with a 6.48 ERA in nine starts in 2020.

The southpaw was visibly frustrated after the game, in speaking with reporters he said he's struggled trying to get ahead of hitters.

"I'm trying everything I can think of," Bumgarner said. "We're doing the best we can. It's tough, it's not a very fun game for me right now...I don't know what to say. Extremely frustrating doesn't do it justice."

2 minutes of Madison Bumgarner sounding lost "I'm trying everything I can think of... It's tough. It's not a very fun game for me right now." #12Sports @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/O0OWDEx6cp — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) April 13, 2021

The D-backs are now 4-7 on the year and are dealing with a plethora of injuries including top hitter Ketel Marte.