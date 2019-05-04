The Arizona Diamondbacks have loaded Chase Field with plenty of new food items and some new experiences for the 2019 season.

The D-backs will play their home opener on April 5 against the reigning World Series Champion Boston Red Sox, giving fans the first chance to experience everything new to the ballpark.

What's new on the menu at Chase Field?

Chicken and Donuts

What: "Crispy Tyson popcorn chicken mixed with donut holes and covered in powdered sugar served with a side of maple syrup."

Where: $11 at Gonzo’s Grill

505 Fry Bread Taco

What: "Native fry bread shell topped with ranch beans, carnitas, 505 Southwestern green chile sauce, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream."

Where: $14 at Taste of Chase

Camelback (Vegan) Burger

What: "A freshly grilled plant-based burger topped with brown sugar-truffle ketchup, jalapeño relish, avocado, lettuce, herb mustard, cucumber and crispy onion flakes on a vegan bun."

Where: $14 at Paradise Valley Burger Co

Strawberry Cheesecake Shake

What: "Danzeisen strawberry milk, soft serve, strawberries, graham cracker crumbs, New York cheesecake, whipped cream, chocolate and a graham cracker rim."

Where: $10 at Sizzle & Cheese and Taste of Chase

Big Jalapeño Popper Dog

What: "Traditional foot-long hot dog topped with roasted jalapeño cream cheese, bacon, fried jalapeños and onions."

Where: $15 at Big Dawgs

Cheesy BLT

What: "Bacon, longhorn-Colby and tomato on a sourdough bread."

Where: $11 at Sizzle & Cheese

American Cheese and Fries

What: "Triple American cheese slices, with crisp fries on a sourdough bread."

Where: $11 at Sizzle & Cheese

Hatch Valley Cheesesteak

What: "Philly ribeye, 505 Southwestern green chile sauce, cheese sauce and crispy battered onions on a potato roll."

Where: $12 at Taste of Chase

Mediterranean Vegan Wrap

What: "Spinach tortilla filled with mock chicken, hummus, cucumber and olive tapenade."

Where: $12 at Taste of Chase and Burger Burger.

And the hot dogs on HUGE

The D-backs say Chase Field's senior executive chef Stephen Tilder and Sports Illustrated's Charlotte Wilder created some unique 18-inch hot dogs that will be available for fans to taste for a limited time through the 2019 season.

All Day Breakfast Dog

What: "An 18-inch Schreiner’s hot dog topped with hash browns, country gravy, Cheddar cheese, bacon, fried eggs, Tapatío hot sauce and green onion."

Where: $30 in April and May only at Big Dawgs

What: "An 18-inch Schreiner’s hot dog placed in a rye hot dog bun topped with Reuben mac and cheese, fried pickles, secret sauce and green onion."

Where: $30 in June and July only at Big Dawgs

S.I. Cover Dog

What: "An 18-inch Schreiner’s bratwurst placed in an onion hot dog bun topped with Jalapeño-Granny Smith apple coleslaw, fried mac and cheese, barbecue aioli, house-cured beer pickles and green onion."

Where: $30 in August and September only at Big Dawgs

A new playing field

The D-backs will be taking the field with a new, well, field. According to a release from the team, Chase Field has new "state-of-the-art synthetic grass."

The D-backs say the new turf will save millions of gallons of water, but has infill that "forms a firm surface similar to natural soil with lower energy rebound levels identical to high-performance natural grass."

"The result is a more natural playing posture and motion from the players, creating less fatigue as their bodies will not have to overcompensate for the “bounciness” of the surface," the team said.

The field, according to the team, also "creates natural baseball bounce, allowing players to charge the ball confidently while fielding."

"The playing surface at Chase Field will appear nearly identical to that which has been in place since the stadium opened in 1998," the team said.

You can also meet the players every game...sort of

Another new addition is the Cox Virtual Meet and Greet. Fans will have the opportunity to virtually meet their favorite D-backs player or legend at every home game.

The experience is located in the Cox Connects Bullpen at center field. The experience lasts about a minute and a half and fans will get an digitally autographed photo to take home.