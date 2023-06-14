Play catch on the field with dad before D-backs game Sunday

The Diamondbacks are celebrating dads at Chase Field when they host the Cleveland Guardians.

PHOENIX — Father’s Day at the ballpark is always special and the Diamondbacks are celebrating dads at Chase Field when they host the Cleveland Guardians.

If you want to play catch on the field, the team is offering the Father’s Day Play Catch on the Field VIP Package for Sunday, June 18.

You and your dad get a 15-minutes session to play catch on Chase Field, plus tickets and a special gift.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the first pitch at 1:10 p.m.

Visit https://dbacks.com/dad for info and ticket information.

The first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive a throwback 25th anniversary Father’s Day Hawaiian Shirt. Postgame, kids and dads are invited down to Run the Bases.

