A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that relief pitcher Héctor Rondón has agreed to a one-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks that guarantees $3 million.

Rondón's deal is worth $2.5 million next season and also includes a team option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout.

The 31-year-old right-hander is a seven-year veteran who helped the Chicago Cubs win the World Series in 2016.

He pitched last season for the Houston Astros and had a 3.71 ERA over 62 appearances.

RELATED: D-backs and Chase Field to implement clear bag policy in February

RELATED: Reports: D-backs signing left-hander Madison Bumgarner