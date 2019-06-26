A teenager who was arrested Monday after running onto the field at Chase Field during a game between Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers says she doesn't think she'll ever do it again and is advising others to not do it.

Madison Aranda, 18, was booked for trespassing and disorderly conduct. Police say she caused a disruption to the game, which resulted in a delay.

Aranda has been a lifelong Dodgers fan and knew she would get in trouble for running on the field. She figured she'd be escorted out, maybe face a fine, but she never thought it would land her in jail.

"The security guy told me, 'You know you're going to jail, right?' He was like, 'You're going to get arrested,' and I was like OK...Dang this is really going to happen and I'm really going to experience what jail is like today," Aranda said.

Aranda videotaped the entire incident. The video she posted on Instagram shows her going up the stairs, she says, she almost chickened out, but the adrenaline from the crowd propelled her forward. In the video, she can be seen turning around and jumping a fence onto the field.

From there she screams "Cody!" Runs toward him and asks several times, "Can I get a hug?"

"I remember looking up at him and feeling his jersey on my face and running," she said. "Just to see his smile from a foot away, and be so close to him. I can say that's a lot of people's dreams."

Aranda was actually the second girl in two games straight to run on the field for Bellinger. A 14-year-old girl was tackled at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday doing the same thing.

Aranda said she has always thought of running onto the field and trying to steal a hug, but admits, the recent incident helped inspire her.

And she says during those short few moments she did get her hug in.

"I hugged him with one arm from the side... I definitely got a hug in," she said.

But just moments later, she found herself detained, and on her way to jail, where she spent 13 hours. She says the experience was horrible.

"I probably only got a good 20 minutes of sleep," Aranda said. "I was put in jail cells and they smell really bad."

So, the big question, knowing what she knows now, would she still have done it?

"I don't think so," she said.

And her advice to anyone else thinking about doing it: "Don't do it."

But having said that, she has no ill will toward Bellinger, who is still one of her favorite Dodgers.

"I mean, I'm still rooting for him, and if he wants to do a meet and greet where I don't get arrested, that would be amazing," Aranda said with a smile.