Our D-backs are kicking off another home series at Chase Field and we can hook you up with graeat seats for only $12!

12 News has got your back for Arizona Diamondbacks coverage! As the only D-backs local news partner, we're able to offer a special deal for tickets for the D-backs games on Friday (6:40 p.m.) and Sunday (1:10 p.m.).

The seats for Friday's $12 tickets are in the bullpen reserve and for Sunday's game in the infield reserve.

The D-backs are taking on the San Francisco Giants.

And on Saturday, don't miss the Alumni Game with celebrations starting at 2:15 p.m. The first 20,000 fans through the gates will get the 20th Anniversary Team Tee. Saturday's game is excluded from the $12 ticket deal.

How to get the deal

Visit the ticket office and mention "12 News."

While you're at the stadium, say hi to our own Cameron Cox and Kristen Keogh who will be on the Chase Field Plaza Friday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

OR

Go to Dbacks.com/12News. Select the game you want to attend, enter the offer code "12News" into the Offer Code box, then hit enter.

Use the Interactive Seat Map to see the available highlighted sections and select one. Choose your desired seats.

Update your preferences in the 12 News KPNX app for iPhone or for Android to customize the alerts on your phone. You can get alerts on this $12 deal all season!

