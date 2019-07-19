Calories to the moon and back with this one.

Chase Field is offering the all new 'Discovery Dog' this Saturday July 20 as part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

The sweet treat comes loaded with a chocolate glazed long john donut, Oreo churro, vanilla frozen yogurt, various chocolate and raspberry sauces, and topped with freeze dried ice cream sandwich pieces.

The Discovery Dog will cost you $12 and you'll likely need more than one mouthful to finish.

No doubt, this dessert is one small bite for man, one giant bite for all of mankind.