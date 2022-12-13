'I can dance and I can sing and I can sell some lemonade!' D-backs fan favorite healthy and back to work

Derrick Moore has been a main fixture at Valley sporting events and concerts for 35 years.

PHOENIX — He’s one of the more popular people in the Valley sports world.

He's also the guy always shouting, "Lemonade! Lemonade! Like Grandma Made!”

His name is Derrick Moore and he's been a fixture at Valley sporting events and concerts for 35 years.

The beloved lemonade vendor won the 2015 Top Vendor award in Major League Baseball and even caught the eye of Taylor Swift.

Moore recently returned to work after a long battle with health issues that he said nearly killed him last year.

But the Valley rallied around him and his wife – a GoFundMe raised more than $130,000 to help pay for medical bills.

"I am so grateful to everyone who donated," Moore said. "I worked last week, and it felt good. I can dance, and I can sing, and I can sell some lemonade!."



For many, seeing Moore at a ballgame or concert over the years is even more memorable than the actual event. It has never matted where he’s selling lemonade. The only thing that mattered to him was that you were there.

And good news for fans, Moore said he plans to be at the D-backs games next year.

HE'S BACK TO WORK! Your favorite ‘Lemonade Guy’ Derrick Moore is working the #AZHSFB State Championship Games.



Catch our #FridayNightFever Championship Show TONIGHT at 11PM on @12News. We'll recap every state title game! @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/4TNF5XfSEN — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) December 11, 2022

