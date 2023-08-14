Diamondbacks pull together late rally to clinch series win over Padres

The D-backs bats came alive in crucial moments to come from behind and secure a divisional series victory.

PHOENIX — Sunday's series victory over the San Diego Padres in front of a crowd of 29,277 inside Chase Field felt like this D-backs team at the start of this season.

"That was a tremendous win," Diamondbacks Manager, Torey Lovullo said. “The little things started showing up today, we executed with men in scoring position and you could tell there was a different vibe in the dugout.

That energy also rubbed off on the offense as the D-backs mustered 10 hits in a comeback effort to beat the slumping Padres, 5-4.

Lourdes Guriel Jr. evened the score 4-4 with a pinch-hit, two-run shot in the seventh inning. An inning later, the D-backs loaded the bases and Alek Thomas delivered with a sacrifice fly to go up a run

Pitcher Brandon Pfaadt had a shaky start to the game getting knocked around a bit in the top half of the first inning, giving up 3 runs on 5 hits

But he told 12 Sports he was proud of his ability to stay mentally tough amid adversity

"I just had to have short-term memory," Brandon Pfaadt said. "I can't let those early runs affect me and just tell myself that it's a 0-0 ballgame and I felt I did that well tonight."

After the first inning, he didn't give up another run the rest of the way. Pfaadt found a groove and held the Padres scoreless in the following 4.2 innings through the rest of his outing

Not only that, but Pfaadt reached a new career-high in strikeouts with eight. The pitcher also mentioned he felt comfortable playing at the MLB level back during his start in Cincinnati on July 22 and those crucial reps have led to better results.

The D-backs have now won two straight and move on to another divisional rival in the Colorado Rockies. First pitch for game 1 of the series is set for Monday at 5:40pm.

