A D-backs jersey from her mom went missing at Sunday's game. She's hoping fans can help her find it

PHOENIX — Crys Melton describes herself as a diehard D-backs fan, so Arizona's return to the playoffs has her excited.

There's just one problem.

She's missing her 2016 custom-made, road-gray Diamondbacks jersey – it was a gift from her mom.

Melton told 12News she last saw the jersey on Sunday during the season finale at Chase Field against the Houston Astros.

“I know it was on Sunday. I know I had it when I went into the park, and I know I didn’t have it when I came back out,” she said.

'Doula Crys'

After sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Wild Card round, the Diamondbacks now have their sights set on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers knocked the D-backs out of the playoffs the last time the teams played October baseball in 2017.

During that playoff run, Melton was sporting her jersey. It had Arizona on the front and “Doula Crys” and the number 9 on the back, she said. She received the jersey from her mom, another diehard D-backs fan who was affectionately known as Mama Fox.

“I would love to be able to take that jersey to a second postseason run,” Melton said.

She said she remembers bringing the jersey into the stadium and having it in her bag. But it likely fell out, and someone might have picked it up, but had no idea what to do with it.

“I’ve reached out to my season ticket representative who went through the area and looked, but so far nothing has turned up.”

PLEASE REPOST!



Mom bought this jersey for me August 2016. I lost it 10-3 at Chase. Her matching jersey is displayed in memoriam in my living room. It’s irreplaceable both sentimentally and logistically. I need this back. Please keep an eye out for it. I’m so sad. pic.twitter.com/eW1GJjxyFb — Crys (like Chris) She/her (@Crysthedoula) October 5, 2023

Now she’s turning to social media, hoping someone can make a play to save a jersey that means so much to her.

“It’s sentimental to me. It doesn’t mean anything to anyone else. My mother bought it, and she passed away a year and a half ago,” she said.

Melton and Mama Fox attended several games together as a family.

“I feel closer to her at Chase Field, than I do than when I’m at the cemetery,’ Melton said.

Melton said her mother would be proud to see the team in the playoffs and cheer them on.

“She would be losing her mind and would be one of the first in the stadium on the 11th,” she said

It's a family thing

Everyone in the family has custom jerseys.

Melton, Mama Fox and Bug. The nickname of Melton’s 18-year-old son.

Mama Fox’s jersey hangs in the family’s home in her honor.

Melton said with her jersey still missing, part of her tradition is gone.

She's hoping to continue that legacy when the Diamondbacks return home next week.

“I’d love to be able to have that jersey on when they beat the Dodgers,” she said.

