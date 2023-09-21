D-backs bring in Sun Devil legend to rally team

Lovullo told 12Sports that he recently invited former ASU and Red Sox slugger Dustin Pedroia to speak to the team.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Who’s ready to run through a wall? Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo called in an old friend and local legend to help rally his club amid their playoff push.

Lovullo told 12Sports that he recently invited former ASU and Red Sox slugger Dustin Pedroia to speak to the team. Pedroia won two World Series titles with the Red Sox, including one with Lovullo in Boston in 2013.

They have a strong friendship and Lovullo felt like Pedroia was going to deliver a strong message.

“When I asked him, ‘Do you want me to give you any guidelines?’ And he said, ‘I’m good. I know exactly what I want to tell your team because I watch you guys every single night. I know exactly what I want to say,'” Lovullo said.

Pedroia stressed to the clubhouse that all the hard work is done, and that these last few weeks should be the most exciting time. Pedroia brought up the story of the 2007 Red Sox. That team won a title with 23-year-olds Jacoby Ellsbury and Pedroia at the top of the lineup.

“‘Don’t tell me a young team can’t win a world championship.’ He immediately takes your sightline from wondering where we’re at and curiosity.. to yeah, we can do this. We got this and we’re good enough to do it,'” Lovullo said.

We asked Lovullo what he remembers about clinching a wild card spot during his first season with the D-backs in 2017.

Asked Torey Lovullo if he ever thinks about 2017... I'll always remember his locker room postgame speech then running to pool. @12SportsAZ @Dbacks pic.twitter.com/WkO64XaMCq — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) September 21, 2023

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12 SPORTS