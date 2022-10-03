Ketel Marte, D-Backs agree to 5-year, multi-million dollar contract

Ketel Marte's new extension totals five years for $76 million, according to ESPN.

PHOENIX — The D-Backs' most valuable player of 2021 is here to stay.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a five-year contract extension with Ketel Marte through 2027 with a team option for 2028.

ESPN reported that the new deal included around $51 million in new money for a total of $76 million.

Marte ranked second in the Majors with a .318 average since the start of 2019 and was named the D-backs’ MVP by the Arizona chapter of the BBWAA after hitting .318/.909 OPS with 29 doubles, 1 triple, 14 home runs and 50 RBI in 90 games.

Marte is expected to be the team's full-time second baseman this year after splitting time between the outfield and second base in 2021 while also treating multiple hamstring injuries.

He was acquired by the D-backs from the Mariners in 2016.

