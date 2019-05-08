PHOENIX — Designated for assignment. 3 words a major leaguer doesn't want attached to their name because it pretty much means your team is done with you, like an old couch sitting on a sidewalk that has a "FREE, TAKE ME" sign taped on it.

D-backs righty Zack Godley got the DFA after 5 seasons with the Diamondbacks.

Godley pitched in 122 games for Arizona, starting 81 of them, and went 36-30 with a 4.70 ERA in that time.

Taylor Clarke was sent down to triple-A Reno to make room for newly acquired starting pitchers Mike Leake and Zac Gallen to join the rotation. Clarke was 4-3 with a 5.46 ERA in 14 games pitched for the D-backs.

Meanwhile, Arizona called up left-handed reliever Robby Scott and selected right handed reliever Kevin Ginkel from Reno. Ginkel was the D-backs' 22nd round draft pick in 2016 out of the University of Arizona. He's the 5th Wildcat to play for the D-backs (Ed Vosberg, Alan Zinter, Daniel Schlereth, Konrad Scmidt, Ginkel).