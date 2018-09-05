Out D-backs are kicking off another home series at Chase Field and we can hook you up with good seats for only $12!

12 News has got your back for Arizona Diamondbacks coverage! As the only D-backs local news partner, we're able to offer a special deal for tickets for the D-backs games on Friday (6:40 p.m.) and Saturday (1:05 p.m.).

The seats for Friday's game are in the baseline reserve and the seats for Saturday are in the infield reserve.

The D-backs are taking on the Washington Nationals.

How to get the deal

Visit the ticket office and mention "12 News."

While you're at the stadium, say hi to our own Cameron Cox and Kristen Keogh who will be on the Chase Field Plaza from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

OR

Go to Dbacks.com/12News. Select the game you want to attend, enter the offer code "12News" into the Offer Code box, then hit enter.

Use the Interactive Seat Map to see the available highlighted sections and select one. Choose your desired seats.

Sunday is Mother's Day! Take your mom to the ballpark for Sunday's game and she could get a Mother's Day tote bag, courtesy of bubly Sparkling Water.

