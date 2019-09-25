PHOENIX — Just because the season is technically dead and the playoffs are out of reach for the Arizona Diamondbacks doesn't mean the record books can't still be amended this year.

It's been an eventful series with the visiting Cardinals, the St. Louis ones, so far. On Monday, Paul Goldschmidt returned to Chase Field for the first time since he signed with the Cardinals in the offseason. He hit his 100th homer at the ballpark in that game.

On Tuesday, we had another milestone for Chase Field. The longest game ever played in the ballpark.

They actually set the ballpark record when the game entered the 17th inning, but they didn't stop there. The Cardinals and D-backs took the game all the way until 19th inning, when Ildemaro Vargas singled to left center with the bases loaded, bringing in Carson Kelly for the game-winning run.

The D-backs won 3-2. Each team had 13 hits in the game.

A total of 24 players threw pitches in the game. Somehow, no position players had to be used, although it appeared the D-backs were one out away from having to hand the ball over to a position player.

The game last a total of 6 hours and 53 minutes. The longest game in MLB history was 8 hours and 6 minutes, by the Brewers and White Sox in 1984.

Josh Rojas made this big play in the top of the 19th inning to prevent a double or more by St. Louis' Paul DeJong.

You likely didn't, but if you attended the game and stayed the whole way, we hope you're taking a much deserved day off of work.