PHOENIX — When you head to Chase Field next season to cheer on the Arizona Diamondbacks will have a new look.

Friday morning, the D-backs took to Twitter to unveil the new uniform designs to debut for the 2020 season.

Overall, the jerseys look pretty similar to last year's threads, with a few changes.

With these new uniform combinations, gone are the gradients from previous alternate jerseys and a new Nike logo sits prominently on the front left shoulder. In total, there will be six different uniform combinations for the upcoming season.

Spring training kicks off for the D-backs on Feb. 22, 2020, and the regular season starts at home on March 26, 2020, against the Atlanta Braves.

LAST SEASON: D-backs win longest game ever at Chase Field in 19 innings against Cardinals