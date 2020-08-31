Reports: D-backs trade outfielder Starling Marte to Miami Marlins

The Marlins have reportedly traded pitchers Caleb Smith, Humberto Mejia and a player to be named later to the D-backs in return, per multiple reports.

PHOENIX — After dealing starting pitcher Robbie Ray earlier in the day, the D-backs have traded outfielder Starling Marte to the Miami Marlins, according to multiple reports.

The D-backs acquired Marte prior to the 2020 season from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Marte, 31, was batting .311 with 38 hits and 14 RBIs in 122 at-bats with Arizona so far this season.

Starling Marte had one of his best seasons in 2019, with the Pirates, when he batted .295, posting an .845 OPS with 23 home runs and 25 steals along with 82 RBIs.

Smith, a 28-year-old left-handed pitcher, has been injured this season and has only pitched three innings for Miami. Last year, Smith went 10-11 with a 4.56 ERA, giving up 128 hits, 33 home runs and striking out 168.

Mejia, 23, has started three games for Miami this season, giving up six earned runs, six walks and 13 hits while striking out 11 in 10 total innings pitched.

With one hour remaining before the trade deadline, the D-backs (14-21, 5th in NL West) may not be done.