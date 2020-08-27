D-backs, Rockies cancel game at Chase Field Thursday

As athletes, teams and leagues postpone games nationwide, protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the D-backs and Rockies have canceled Thursday night's game.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies will not play their game at Chase Field Thursday as athletes and organizations across the country are postponing games and team activities in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

The Colorado Rockies tweeted that players have decided not to play today's game, standing in solidarity with athletes and sports team against social injustice.

The D-backs tweeted, "We stand with our brothers at the Rockies."

We stand with our brothers at the @Rockies. https://t.co/4RO8Cdhz1o — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 27, 2020

Prior to a decision on whether or not to cancel the game, D-backs closer Archie Bradley gave his thoughts on the matters that players across the nation are discussing:

.@ArchieBradley7 shared his heartfelt thoughts on the issues we're all thinking about today. pic.twitter.com/RQqPscULGY — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 27, 2020

The Arizona Cardinals canceled all team activities Thursday and head coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke to reporters about the decision.

The decision by the Cardinals and D-backs comes a day after several boycotts and postponements took place across several sports leagues to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The movement from professional sports teams began Tuesday when the Detroit Lions decided to sit out practice and instead, as a team, address the media about the shooting of Blake and racial injustice in America.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks did not go on to the floor for warmups prior to their scheduled playoff game against the Orlando Magic. Milwaukee is less than 40 miles from Kenosha, where police shot Blake.

The Bucks boycotted the game and then the players from all teams decided to not play their Wednesday playoff games. The NBA postponed the games and said they would be rescheduled. After player and Board of Governors meetings, the playoffs are expected to resume Friday.

MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers were set to play a home game against the Cincinnati Reds later in the day and they decided not the play, along with the Mariners/Padres and Dodgers/Giants.

WNBA players decided not to play their games Wednesday as well, including the Phoenix Mercury, and the WNBA postponed all games that day. Major League Soccer also postponed five matches Wednesday night.