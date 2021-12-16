x
Diamondbacks

D-backs revamp front office, add former Cubs exec McLeod

McLeod has 26 years of baseball experience, including the past decade with the Chicago Cubs, where he helped build the 2016 World Series champion roster.
Jason McLeod, the Chicago Cubs' new head of scouting and player development, responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2011, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks announced more than two dozen changes to their front office staff on Thursday, including the addition of veteran baseball operations executive Jason McLeod. 

McLeod’s title is Special Assistant to D-backs Executive Vice President & General Manager Mike Hazen.

He previously worked with Hazen and D-backs assistant GM Amiel Sawdaye when all three were with the Boston Red Sox.

