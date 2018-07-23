The D-backs aren’t strangers to making plays on the field, but what about the silver screen?

Several players showed off their acting prowess in the team’s latest viral video. The team recently tweeted out the video on Twitter and it's based off a classic scene from the iconic baseball film, “Bull Durham.”

Fans watching the video will see favorites like Paul Goldschmidt, A.J. Pollock and Luis Gonzalez recreate the popular mound visit scene. But instead of Kevin Costner and Tim Robbins, Miguel Montero and Randy Johnson kick off the conversation.

This is a very simple game. You throw the ball, you catch the ball, you hit the ball. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, sometimes it rains. pic.twitter.com/16rImZdv1C — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 23, 2018

All of the players in the film were recently named to the D-backs' 20th Anniversary Team.

It appears the video was made to help promote the team’s upcoming 20th Anniversary Team tee giveaway on Aug. 4. And what a clever way to get the word out.

