Two games over .500 and just a half game out of the wild card. Doesn't that say the Diamondbacks are contenders for a post-season berth?

Then why do we keep hearing all these trade rumors involving D-Backs players?

The latest speculation comes from USA Today's Bob Nightengale, who says the snakes are shopping Adam Jones, David Peralta and Robbie Ray.

Losing pieces like that would be tough on manager Torey Lovullo, who loves the players already on his roster.

On the above video, hear Lovullo's comments.