D-backs manager Torey Lovullo to stay with the team for another year, MLB sources say

Torey Lovullo reportedly reached an agreement with the team to extend his contracts by one year, MLB sources say.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The Diamondbacks and manager Torey Lovullo have agreed to a 1-year contract extension through 2024, MLB sources reported. This marks the third consecutive one-year deal for Lovullo, who is the longest-tenured and winningest manager in team history.

The decision to extend Lovullo is a no-brainer. In his 7th season, his D-Backs are the talk of baseball with a 35-24 record. They’re tied with the Dodgers for first place in the NL West and the best record in the National League.

Lovullo won NL Manager of the Year in 2017, his first season in Arizona, after leading the D-Backs to their first playoff appearance since 2011.

The team then fell on hard times. Trading away faces of the franchise, missing the for 6 straight seasons, 3 straight seasons under .500, including tied for an MLB low with 52 wins in 2021.

Glad the @Dbacks decided to extend Torey Lovullo through the 2024 season.



Well deserved. Lovullo led the team back from the bottom to the top of the NL. Stayed positive and true through bad times. Longest tenured manager in team history gets to finish we he started @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/gAec7Ou5Ez — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) June 4, 2023

But through all the bad times, the one constant has been Lovullo’s leadership. This season, the team has gone from the bottom of baseball to the top and is poised to end their playoff drought.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12 Sports

Stay up-to-date on the latest Arizona sports stories with 12News.

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.