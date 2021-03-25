D-backs home opener sold out, tickets available for games through May 16

The D-backs will begin the season allowing a 25% capacity, which is about 12,000 fans.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks home opener is sold out as fans look to get tickets to the team's first three homestands. The tickets went on sale Thursday morning.

The team put tickets on sale for games through May 16 against the Cincinnati Reds, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals. After that, the D-backs will likely expand attendance.

