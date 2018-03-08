PHOENIX - If you’re an Arizona sports fan, you most certainly remember the name Tony Womack.

The former Diamondbacks infielder was an instrumental cog in the team’s 2001 World Series Championship season, and he’s returned to Chase Field to participate in this weekend’s annual alumni game.

Before the festivities kick off Saturday, our own Bryan West caught up with Womack to see how things are going since his playing days. To see what he had to say, watch the video in the player above.

If you're heading out to the game, here's everything you need to know.

- Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

- The alumni game begins at 2:30 p.m. inside Chase Field.

- There is a special 20th anniversary ceremony taking place at 4:30 p.m. before the game against San Francisco.

- First pitch is at 5:10 p.m.

- The first 20,000 fans in line will get a special 20th anniversary tee.

© 2018 KPNX