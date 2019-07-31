PHOENIX — The first Diamondbacks move of MLB trading deadline day took a lot of folks by surprise. Arizona traded away 21 year old shortstop Jazz Chisholm, widely regarded as the #1 prospect in the D-backs minor leagues. Chisholm goes to Miami in exchange for one of the Marlins top pitching prospects: Zac Gallen.

Gallen is 1-3 so far in 7 starts this season, sporting a 2.72 ERA in 36.1 innings. Gallen was viewed as the #3 prospect in Miami's farm system, and he was leading the minor leagues in strikeouts before he was called up to the bigs in late June.