D-backs expanding capacity at Chase Field ahead of home opener

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks announced they are expanding the capacity at Chase Field for the start of the season from about 12,000 fans to 20,000 fans.

The home opener sold out on March 25 after tickets were released, but now new tickets are expected to go on sale on Friday, April 2 at 9 a.m.

Exciting news: We're expanding @ChaseField's capacity to 20,000 fans starting with the home opener!



Additional seats will be released at 9:00 AM on Friday at https://t.co/hrJLGn6H1U. https://t.co/ciL6ipa00j — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 30, 2021

The D-backs are starting the season on the road in San Diego and then Colorado before returning for their first home series on April 9 against the Cincinnati Reds.

A three-page memorandum from Major League Baseball and the players’ association sent to players and staff on Monday and obtained by The Associated Press also stated “all players and staff are strongly encouraged to receive one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines when eligible."

After 85% of on-field personnel are vaccinated, the MLB plans to relax COVID-19 guidelines for clubs.

Once the 85% threshold is reached, fully vaccinated players and staff would be able to eat and drink on flights. They would be able to gather in indoor spaces such as hotels without masks or social distancing as long as non-vaccinated people aren’t present, and they would be able to carpool or use Uber or Lyft. The relaxation would not apply to gatherings in group facilities at ballparks, such as clubhouses.

Fully vaccinated people who have close contact with someone with COVID-19 would not have to quarantine unless they exhibit symptoms.