The Arizona Diamondbacks can begin looking for a new home to move into after 2022 under a simplified agreement with Maricopa County.

But they can't leave the county until 2022, and if they leave Chase Field before 2027, they face millions of dollars in penalties.

The D-backs will operate, manage and maintain Chase Field under the new agreement, but Maricopa County will continue to own the facility. Additionally, the D-backs will be responsible for booking non-baseball events at the stadium.

“This deal represents the best chance to keep the Diamondbacks in Arizona for the foreseeable future, which has been a goal of ours all along,” said Steve Chucri, District 2, Chairman of the MCSD Board of Directors, in a release. “It’s good for baseball fans, and it’s good for taxpayers who will not pay a single cent more for stadium costs under this agreement.”

The county is turning over reserve funds for work on the stadium to the Diamondbacks with the understanding that the team will use the money for the same purpose and show the county the accounting.

The Diamondbacks filed the suit last January, arguing that the county needed to spend more than $180 million on repairs and upgrades to the stadium under the 30-year leasing agreement signed when the stadium was built.

Sign up for the Snapshot, 12 News' evening newsletter. Every weekday afternoon we share some of the biggest, most-talked-about and interesting stories from Arizona and beyond. Email is the only required information.

Email* Name Zip Subscribe

If you have feedback, reach out at connect@12news.com.

© 2018 KPNX