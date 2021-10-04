D-backs do soul searching after dreadful 110-loss season

GM Mike Hazen does expect a significant step forward in 2022.

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen acknowledges the organization might be in the midst of a multiyear rebuild, especially with the Dodgers, Giants and Padres spending loads of money at the top of their division.

But Hazen does expect a significant step forward in 2022. He believes at least some of that improvement will come from within and that the growth of younger players in the organization will be key.