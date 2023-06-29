D-Backs' Corbin Carroll will be a starter for National League in All-Star Game

The outfielder has been selected to be a starter for the National League in this year's All-Star Game.

PHOENIX — Imagine being 22 years old and having the year Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks is having.

The outfielder has been selected to be a starter for the National League in this year's All-Star Game and he took it all in stride saying, “I’m super excited” after receiving the news.

"One of my goals was to be at this game and to be starting it is just that much more of a cherry on top," Carroll said. "It's just a compliment to the work that I've put in to this point and not just me, a lot of other people. Coaches, teammates, I've had an amazing support group this year."

Corbin, who is the leader for National League Rookie of the Year at the halfway point in the season, finished third in the voting behind Ronald Acuna of the Braves and the Dodgers' Mookie Betts.

And what will make the All-Star selection even more special is the fact it is to be played in Corbin’s hometown of Seattle, Washington. Carrol expects with a lot of his friends back home for the summer it should be a “solid turnout”

Not all the news was good for Carroll, he had to be removed from today's loss to the Rays in the 5th inning with what the team is describing as right shoulder soreness. Manager Torey Lovullo said he will not need imaging and is considered day-to-day.

"I guess at the end day it's just a great reminder to never take a day in this game for granted. Every day out there is a great one," Carroll said. "I've never played [at T-Mobile Park but I watched plenty of games there growing up... Sometimes we'd even walk from the house. That's the ballpark I grew up knowing... It's going to be special to be able to play there."

When Carroll was asked if he has any interest in participating in the Home Run Derby he simply sighed, shook his head, and said "no, thank you."

The D-Backs are now headed to Los Angeles for a three-game weekend series with the Angels, before returning home on July 4th for a six-game home stand with the Mets and the Pirates leading into the All-Star Break.

.@12SportsAZ inside the @Dbacks clubhouse for the moment rookie outfielder @corbin_carroll found out he’s going to be an All-Star Starter in his hometown of Seattle! 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/7F1bnEcokn — Lina Washington (@LWashingtonTV) June 29, 2023

