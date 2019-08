PHOENIX — The first thing I look for on the schedule are the road trips to San Diego so I can take the family on a beach vacation.

In 2020, the D-backs play a nice juicy series in mid-June at Petco Park, probably the best place in the world to watch baseball.

If you're into being a part of the sellout crowd at Opening Day, that's on Thursday March 26 against the Braves.

The Cubs come to town April 30 for a weekend series.

The full schedule can be found here on the D-backs website.

