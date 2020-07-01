PHOENIX — A clear bag policy is to be implemented by the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chase Field starting with the D-backs Fan Fest on Feb. 15.

The D-backs said the new policy is for public safety reasons.

“This new policy will allow our fans to enter the ballpark faster with a more efficient screening process,” said the team’s Director of Security Dave Ellis.

The approved bags must meet the below requirements:

Clear Bags (Plastic, vinyl or PVC) with no obscured interior pockets cannot exceed 12” x 6” x 12”

Plastic Storage Bag (Re-sealable, clear) -1 Gallon

Small Clutch Bags/Wallets no larger than 6.5” x 4.5”

All small clutch bags/wallets within a clear tote bag must fit the approved dimensions (6.5” x 4.5”)

Seat cushions without pockets, zippers or concealable areas cannot exceed 18” wide

Clothing and blankets are permitted if carried loosely or in an approved clear bag

Backpacks, bags or wallets exceeding the size of a small clutch bag (6.5” W x 4.5” H), non-approved seat cushions, luggage of any kind, computer bags, camera bags, briefcases, fanny packs, cinch bags or any other bags bigger than 6.5 inches wide by 4.5 inches in height are not approved bags.

The D-backs said in a press release that they’ve teamed up with BinBox to have storage looker for rent by the hour available.

The Team Shop will also sell approved clear bags that fans can take to the field throughout the season.

For more information on the clear bag policy, visit the D-backs page.

