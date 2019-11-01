PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have avoided arbitration with Robbie Ray and Andrew Chafin by agreeing to one-year deals with the left-handed pitchers.

Ray gets $6.05 million, a raise of $2.1 million, and Chafin receives $1,945,000, a raise of $800,000.

Ray was a 15-game winner two seasons ago but went just 6-2 in 24 starts last season. He has 739 strikeouts in four-plus major league seasons, including 218 in 2016 and 2017. He struck out 165 last season.

Andrew Chafin #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the seventh inning at AT&T Park on April 19, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Chafin was the primarily left-hander out of the bullpen for Arizona, compiling a 3.10 ERA last year.

Chafin was 1-6 last season, appearing in 77 games. In four full seasons with the Diamondbacks, Chafin is 7-9 with a 3.52 ERA. He has 210 strikeouts in 249 appearances.