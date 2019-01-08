PHOENIX — What happens when you subtract one starting pitcher and add two in the same day? One has to go to the bullpen.

That's the issue facing the D-backs after they acquired starting pitchers Mike Leake from Seattle and Zac Gallen from Miami--and traded away Zack Greinke to the Astros.

The starting rotation now is too full with Robbie Ray, Alex Young, Merrill Kelly, Taylor Clarke, Leake and Gallen.

Will one get sent to the bullpen? Does someone go back to the minors?

The D-Backs have some interesting decisions to make in the coming days.