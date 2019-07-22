Veteran outfielder Adam Jones is one of the more entertaining players on the Diamondbacks' roster this year.

You could call him a comedian, activist, resident pie aficionado, but one thing's clear, he's been a great addition to the ball club.

Jones didn't just give 12Sports an interview, he gave us an entertaining conversation about everything from a career milestone, to talking 'rich people' problems with Paul Goldschmidt, sending postcards to fans from Paris, and the most huggable guys in the clubhouse.

