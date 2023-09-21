What's going on in Corbin Carroll's head? Fans have some funny takes

PHOENIX — It’s a wrap. Just go ahead and give him the National League Rookie of the Year Award already.
Corbin Carroll has the Diamondbacks poised to make their first playoff appearance in nearly 6-years, and he’s rewriting the MLB history books. In the D-backs series win over the San Francisco, Carroll become the first rookie in MLB history to hit 25 home runs and steal 50 bases in a season.
“I'm proud of it,” Carroll said. “At the same time, you know, we talked about it as a team, this is the time of the year we're not pulling for personal accomplishments. That's kind of out the window at this point, and all that matters is today and the win.”
The cameras got a close-up of Carroll late in the 7th inning, so I put out this question to fans --- What is Corbin Carroll thinking about? The answers were awesome!
