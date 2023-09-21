What's going on in Corbin Carroll's head? Fans have some funny takes

The cameras got a close-up of Carroll late in the 7th inning, so I put out this question to fans --- What is Corbin Carroll thinking about? The answers were awesome!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — It’s a wrap. Just go ahead and give him the National League Rookie of the Year Award already.

Corbin Carroll has the Diamondbacks poised to make their first playoff appearance in nearly 6-years, and he’s rewriting the MLB history books. In the D-backs series win over the San Francisco, Carroll become the first rookie in MLB history to hit 25 home runs and steal 50 bases in a season.

“I'm proud of it,” Carroll said. “At the same time, you know, we talked about it as a team, this is the time of the year we're not pulling for personal accomplishments. That's kind of out the window at this point, and all that matters is today and the win.”

What is Corbin Carroll thinking about? pic.twitter.com/456VCdK30J — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) September 20, 2023

The cameras got a close-up of Carroll late in the 7th inning, so I put out this question to fans --- What is Corbin Carroll thinking about? The answers were awesome!

tacos. — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) September 20, 2023

"I can't believe a dude from the local news said our season was over 6 weeks ago." — Robert (@bobbyaz85) September 20, 2023

Ranch or blue cheese? — Mike (@mike29515) September 21, 2023

The amount of future trophies he’ll have — Orlando Knows (@knows_orlando) September 21, 2023

Bro wants one thing and one thing only. Bring Phoenix a championship — x3 (@Alexand47259746) September 20, 2023

Playoff games in Arizona — J-Béisbol🦖 (@J_Dingus7) September 20, 2023

A World Series Championship — John 🐗 (@jd_hogzilla) September 21, 2023

The Roman Empire 🤣 — Howdy Pilgrim (@RhinoStealth) September 20, 2023

Its 1 2 3 not 1 2 back to 1 https://t.co/KhsUcqEveQ — Kota Kidd (@kota_sufki) September 21, 2023

12 SPORTS

Stay up-to-date on the latest Arizona sports stories with 12News.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."