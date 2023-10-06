Everything you need to know about Chase Field

The home of the Arizona Diamondbacks has been the scene of some exciting moments.

PHOENIX — It's the scene to arguably the greatest moment in Arizona sports history.

In November of 2001, a soft floater by Luis Gonzalez over the head of shortstop Derek Jeter gave the Arizona Diamondbacks a World Series title.

Chase Field has been the home of the D-backs since 1998 and a popular destination for both sports and entertainment events.

Originally known as Bank One Ballpark, Chase Field was created by Architect Ellerbe Becket, Design Principal Bill Johnson and Project Manager John Wasson. It broke ground in 1995 and took 28 months and $354 million to build.

The first official game played at Chase Field occurred on March 31, 1998 against the Colorado Rockies.

Speaking of firsts, Chase Field is also known as the first ballpark in Major League Baseball to have a pool. It hold 8,500 gallons of water, is 1,288 square feet and is in right field, 415 feet from home plate. The first home run ball to land in the pool (on the fly) was hit by the Cubs' Mark Grace on May 12, 1998.

Along with D-backs games, some other notable events hosted at Chase Field include the 2011 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, the Insight Bowl football games and a rally for President George W. Bush in 2004.

Currently, the ballpark is home to another exciting playoff run for the D-backs. Time will tell if it'll be home for another memorable World Series moment.

