PHOENIX — Bob Brenly is a beloved member of the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. He was the team Manager when the D-backs won the 2001 World Series and now currently broadcasts games for Fox Sports Arizona.

But it looks like another Brenly is joining the D-back family. And He fluffy and adorable.

According to D-backs Give Back on Twitter, Brenly is becoming a certified therapy dog with help from the D-backs Give Back Foundation and Raising Cane’s.

Brenly will be training to join Gabriel's Angels therapy team. The puppy's journey to become an official therapy dog will be documented on the D-backs website.

If you would like to say hello to Brenly, he will be doing his official therapy puppy training in the Sandlot at Chase Field on selected Sundays.

You can stop by and see him during the games on 5/19, 6/2, 7/7, 8/4, 8/18 and 9/15.