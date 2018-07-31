A huge monsoon storm hit the Valley last night, causing power outages across the Phoenix area, including Chase Field.

The storm was to blame for a bank of lights going out during the Diamondbacks game against the Rangers Monday night.

While the power outage caused a 20-minute delay, Twitter lit up after a hilarious tweet was posted by ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez. And it was all thanks to an unfortunate autocorrect.

As the lights when out at the ballpark, Gomez took to Twitter to update his followers on the delay. But instead of “Haboob,” he typed out “baboon.”

@Rangers and @Dbacks delayed in downtown Phoenix because a baboon went through town and overloaded the grid, knocking some lights out. — Pedro Gomez (@pedrogomezESPN) July 31, 2018

As you can imagine, it didn’t take long for the autocorrect mistake to spread like fire.

Those crazy Arizona baboons... — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 31, 2018

And Gomez recommended the team sign the baboon.

@dbacks should sign the baboon. Looked like he had a power arm. — Pedro Gomez (@pedrogomezESPN) July 31, 2018

But the D-backs tweeted the baboon may be out of their price range.

We'll have to see if we have enough bananas in the budget. — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 31, 2018

The Phoenix Zoo even chimed in to let everyone know the animal wasn’t theirs.

While the lights eventually came back on, the electricity wasn’t the only thing to emerge from the delay. The Rally Baboon was born.

To the bottom of the 9th. Desperate times call for desperate measures. #RallyBaboon pic.twitter.com/oGaMiLRZAv — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 31, 2018

The D-backs may have lost the game, but the Rally Baboon has certainly found a spot in Diamondbacks lore.

© 2018 KPNX