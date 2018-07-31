A huge monsoon storm hit the Valley last night, causing power outages across the Phoenix area, including Chase Field.
The storm was to blame for a bank of lights going out during the Diamondbacks game against the Rangers Monday night.
While the power outage caused a 20-minute delay, Twitter lit up after a hilarious tweet was posted by ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez. And it was all thanks to an unfortunate autocorrect.
As the lights when out at the ballpark, Gomez took to Twitter to update his followers on the delay. But instead of “Haboob,” he typed out “baboon.”
As you can imagine, it didn’t take long for the autocorrect mistake to spread like fire.
The D-backs replied...
And Gomez recommended the team sign the baboon.
But the D-backs tweeted the baboon may be out of their price range.
The Phoenix Zoo even chimed in to let everyone know the animal wasn’t theirs.
While the lights eventually came back on, the electricity wasn’t the only thing to emerge from the delay. The Rally Baboon was born.
The D-backs may have lost the game, but the Rally Baboon has certainly found a spot in Diamondbacks lore.