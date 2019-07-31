PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Greinke has been traded to the Houston Astros, the team announced Wednesday.

The deal was first announced by ESPN and The Athletic.

According to a team blog, Greinke was acquired in exchange for four minor league players: Corbin Martin, J.B. Bukauskas, Seth Beer and Josh Rojas.

The trade came shortly after the Astros took Martin Maldonado.

The 35-year-old pitcher went 10-4 with a 2.84 ERA in 22 starts with the Diamondbacks this year.

Greinke also led the National League in walks and hits per inning pitched at .94, trailing only Justin Verlander.

Greinke was also an All-Star this season.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Diamondbacks sent $24 million to the Astros for Greinke.

Greinke has a lifetime 197-122 record over his 16-year career and a 3.36 ERA in 477 games, 436 of which he has started.