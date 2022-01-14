The Diamondbacks are heading to Las Vegas for a pair of spring training games

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced they will head to Las Vegas to play a pair of spring training games on March 18-19.

PHOENIX — It looks like Arizona isn't the only place the Diamondbacks will be playing spring training games in 2022. The club announced Friday that the team will be headed to Las Vegas for a pair of games.

According to a release from the D-backs, Arizona will travel to Las Vegas on March 18-19 as part of Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The D-backs will face the Colorado Rockies on Friday, March 18 at 6:05 p.m. and Saturday, March 19 at 1:05 p.m.

“We are grateful to be considered by Major League Baseball to represent the league during this series, as we have with past trips to other great destinations like Australia and Mexico," said D-backs President and CEO Derrick Hall. "We have a tremendous following in Las Vegas, due to our close proximity, and we look forward to our local passionate D-backs fans having the opportunity to travel and be in attendance as well.”

This will be the D-backs’ third all-time appearance in Las Vegas for Big League Weekend, having previously participated in 2001-02. The D-backs faced the Los Angeles Dodgers in front of sellout crowds at Cashman Field on March 29, 2001 and March 28, 2002.

For more information and updates on the event, visit aviatorslv.com and thelvballpark.com.

