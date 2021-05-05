Arizona Diamondbacks to allow full seating capacity at home games

Fans will still be required to wear masks and are encouraged to spread out as much as possible.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks announced that as of May 25, they will be lifting all COVID-19 seating restrictions at Chase Field.

The announcement was made Wednesday and will take effect beginning May 25.

The first set of home games following the restriction lift will be May 25 and 26 against the San Francisco Giants and May 27 through May 30 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Diamondbacks said that fans will still be required to wear masks and social distancing as much as possible is still encouraged.

“We continue to hear from our season ticket holders that they want to return to their original seats and we feel that they can do so safely,” said D-backs President & CEO Derrick Hall said in a release. “While the seating restrictions will no longer be in place, we believe seat selection for the majority of games should still allow fans to spread out. We continue to work very hard to provide a safe and comfortable environment for fans and will monitor their feedback throughout the season.”

The Dbacks were initially only going to allow about 12,000 fans for their home opener, but expanded it to 20,000 and have been going with that capacity since.