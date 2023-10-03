Diamondbacks embark upon playoff journey with Game 1 of Wild Card Series

The D-backs are back in the postseason for the first time since 2017 and are relying on playing their brand of baseball.

PHOENIX — What a pleasant surprise this is! The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the postseason for the first time since 2017 and will open the playoffs in a best-of-three Wild Card series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The only downside entering the playoffs is the lack of consistent hitting for this D-backs team struggling to get men on base and taking advantage of runners in scoring position.

General Manager Mike Hazen admitted he wished the team entered the playoffs on a hotter streak than the skid they're currently on (losers of four straight), but said the playoffs provide a different atmosphere. The key for this team is to stick to their brand of baseball that got them here in the first place.

“I don’t know, the talent is for sure there and I think our team is going to have the ability to go out and play free and play with an ease about us," Mike Hazen said. "No one expected us to be here at the start of the season. I think we expected us to be here but I’m not sure many others did. Now it’s about going and showing we can play in this environment.”

The Diamondbacks have shown flashes of brilliance at the plate though, throughout the season. In late June, this organization ranked second in the National League in runs scored so this team is more than capable. Instead, it's more about consistency than anything else.

It's a group of men Manager Torey Lovullo has faith in, even in the biggest spotlight of the 2023 season.

"We will be ready," Lovullo said. "We will be ready for any type of challenge but we are going to play our type of game, we have to, that’s who we are."

Some may point to the lack of postseason experience that could hurt the Diamondbacks when it is all said and done. There are a handful of veterans who have played in big moments on this roster, but the key players have not including rookie pitcher Brandon Pfaadt who will start Game 1.

"I have always been taught pressure is a privilege," Pfaadt said. "That’s what I take out there and will try to use to my advantage.”

The Brewers may have the better roster on paper but this Diamondbacks team has shown over 162 they have the talent to make noise in a place many thought they'd never be.

“These players just need to stand on their foundation as to what made them successful," Lovullo said. "They need to say I am here I am ready to compete and on a granular level I am going to do what I do best, be myself, and go out and do my job.”

It will be quite a test for the team's younger players as they are set to open the NL Wild Card Series, Tuesday, at 4:08pm.

