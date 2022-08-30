D-backs pull out all the stops for Mikal Bridges Appreciation Day

It's time for the D-backs to settle up their debt with Suns forward Mikal Bridges after the team lost a friendly wager earlier this season.

PHOENIX — A bet is a bet and it's time to pay up. Today is Mikal Bridges Appreciation Day at Chase Field and the Arizona Diamondbacks are making good on their friendly wager with the Phoenix Suns forward.

Tuesday's celebration during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies stems from a bet between Bridges and the D-backs earlier this season. When the teams played earlier this year, the D-backs bet Bridges (a self-proclaimed Phillies fan) that they would win the series against Philadelphia.

Needless to say, Bridges won the bet and the D-backs had to host a "Mikal Bridges Appreciation Day" as payment.

Before the game on Aug. 30, the D-backs updated their Twitter account's name and profile pic. The account is now temporarily known as a "Mikal Bridges Fan Account" and a photo of Bridges is the new profile pic.

Along with it being his appreciation day, it is also Bridges' birthday. A number of festivities are expected throughout the game.

Be sure to follow the D-backs on Twitter for updates on the day's celebrations.

