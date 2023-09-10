What to expect from the D-backs in Game 2 of the NLDS

A D-backs win at Dodger Stadium tonight would set up a series-clinching situation at Chase Field Wednesday.

LOS ANGELES — The Arizona Diamondbacks and their fans have been warning people: “don't let the snakes get hot!”

The D-backs were the last team to secure a playoff spot, but they came into the MLB Postseason on fire. The snakes swept the NL Central champions in Milwaukee and rocked future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw in their Game 1 win over the Dodgers. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo knows this team is coming into Game 2 of the NLDS with a confidence that can’t be shaken.

“I think this team has a chip on its shoulder. I think we take it personal when we when we watch some of some of the comments on television or read some of the things where everybody wanted us to be re-seeded… So the Braves can pick on the lowly Diamondbacks,” Lovullo said during Sunday’s workout. “I think this team takes it very personally. And hopefully, people are recognizing that you can't just walk all over us. We were a good baseball team.”

Arizona will send ace Zac Gallen to the mound to follow up a dominant performance from Arizona State product Merrill Kelly, who picked up his first win over the Dodgers in 16 tries. Gallen noted that while his team hit a skid during the second half of the regular season, they’ve proven that they’re a team that belongs on this stage.

“I think I said it in Milwaukee, nobody expects us really to be here. So, we're kind of played with house money,” Gallen said. “I think you see us play our best baseball when we're playing easy and carefree. I think that's just the mentality that I'm going to have out there and the mentality that the other 26 guys [in the clubhouse] are gonna have, too.”

Rookie right hander Bobby Miller will start Game 2 for the Los Angeles. If the Diamondbacks pull off another win at Dodger Stadium in Game 2, that sets up a series-clinching situation on Wednesday at Chase Field for Gane 3. Game 4 of the best-of-five series, if necessary, would be Thursday in Phoenix.

