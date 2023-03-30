2023 Opening Day: D-backs vs. Dodgers to open season

The 2023 MLB regular season is finally here and the Arizona Diamondbacks are ready to take the field.

PHOENIX — They are the four words every baseball fan loves to hear: Opening Day is here.

The 2023 MLB season has arrived in Phoenix and the only thing higher than the excitement and optimism for this year's Arizona Diamondbacks is the number of wildflowers covering the Valley (it's a lot).

Led by Manager Torey Lovullo, the D-backs take the field Thursday in Los Angeles against the NL West rival Dodgers.

Arizona has seen an infusion of young talent on their major league roster this season, thanks largely in part to their top-ranked farm system. Players like outfielders Alex Thomas and Corbin Carroll and pitcher Ryne Nelson will be must-see TV in 2023.

There are a few new faces also joining the club, including outfielders Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Kyle Lewis, infielder Evan Longoria and Catcher Gabriel Moreno.

Along with the new faces, the D-backs will also have to adjust with several on-field changes to the game as well. MLB approved several changes for the 2023 season, including bigger bases and a new pitch clock.

There are plenty of storylines to track for Arizona this season and Thursday is our first chance to see the team in action.

First pitch Thursday is at 7:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Arizona.

