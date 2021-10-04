Arizona Diamondbacks issue apology after fans experience abnormally long concession lines during home opener

"We apologize for any inconveniences and the negative impact it had on our fans' enjoyment," Diamondbacks President and CEO Derrick Hall said.

Chase Field had its home opener on Friday, but many fans have reported their experience was ruined but abnormally long concession lines and wait times.

The Arizona Diamondbacks faced off against the Cincinnati Reds during the home opener, but news about "concessions inefficiencies" have overshadowed the game itself.

The blowback has caused the President and CEO of the D-backs to issue an apology on the team's twitter account.