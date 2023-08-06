Arizona Diamondbacks, Nationals game postponed due to air hazards from Canada wildfire smoke

Poor air quality from Canada’s wildfires has cancelled racing at Belmont Park and called off the Washington Nationals home game against Arizona on Thursday.

ARIZONA, USA — The Arizona Diamondbacks' away game against the Washington Nationals was postponed Thursday due to poor air quality from wildfires in Canada.

The game will reportedly be made up on June 22, the Diamondbacks said.

It's the second straight day the continuing fires north of the border have impacted sports in the Northeastern United States. Several Major League Baseball games were called off Wednesday. A National Women’s Soccer League game in New Jersey and an indoor WNBA game set for Brooklyn were also called off Wednesday amid hazy conditions that have raised alarms from health authorities.

Also call off Thursday was a scheduled practice for the NFL's New York Giants.

The New York Racing Association canceled live racing at Belmont Park two days before the facility is scheduled to host the final leg of the Triple Crown with the Belmont Stakes.

As previously announced, morning training was canceled Thursday at both Saratoga Race Course and Belmont Park. The conditions that necessitated the cancelation of training are likely to persist this afternoon and into the evening, according to the NYRA, and a twilight racing program that would kick off the 2023 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival has been cancelled.

“Based on current forecast models and consultation with our external weather services, we remain optimistic that we will see an improvement in air quality on Friday,” NYRA President & CEO David O’Rourke said in a statement.

