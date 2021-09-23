Diamondbacks extending Manager Lovullo's contract through 2022 season

Additional details on the extension of Lovullo's contract were not immediately released.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks will have Manager Torey Lovullo at the helm at least through the 2022 season.

The team announced an extension of Lovullo's contract Thursday afternoon.

No additional details of the extension other than the contract extending to the 2022 season were immediately released.

The #Dbacks have extended the contract of Manager Torey Lovullo through the 2022 season. pic.twitter.com/9JkAYaV8ir — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 23, 2021

At the time of the announcement, the team's record is 48-104 and are 51 games out of first place in the NL West.

12 Sports on YouTube