Diamondbacks extending Manager Lovullo's contract through 2022 season

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks will have Manager Torey Lovullo at the helm at least through the 2022 season.
The team announced an extension of Lovullo's contract Thursday afternoon.
No additional details of the extension other than the contract extending to the 2022 season were immediately released.
At the time of the announcement, the team's record is 48-104 and are 51 games out of first place in the NL West.
